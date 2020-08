Ražeš iz "Teorije velikog praska" jedan je od najplaćenijih glumaca

True freedom, real lightness of being, comes from loosening up the grip we have on all the things we want from the world. To lay down the sticky perceptions we have of people for just one second, that is true freedom. To see the world as it is, and not through all of our learned opinions. That is true freedom. To love someone without wanting anything in return. That is true freedom. To smile, love, laugh, for no other reason other than you woke up in the morning and got one more shot at making the world a better place. That is true freedom. To forgive yourself for all that got you here in the first place. That is true freedom. We can’t expect an unconditional love when we bring to it such a large bag of conditions... so today lay it all down, just for a moment, and experience life through true freedom. KN

