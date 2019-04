Sijara pokazala kako izgleda bez šminke i ekstenzija

No makeup. No extensions. Vulnerable. My Beauty Marks and all. The real me.. and I love it. Finally embracing myself fully! It feels good. ⠀ ⠀ Csquad! Join me in my #BeautyMarks journey and upload your rawest selfies at onlyciara.com/beautymarks. Don't be afraid to let YOUR Beauty Marks show!

