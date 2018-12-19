Umro frizer slavnih ljepotica i bivši dečko Dženifer Lopez

Legendarni modni frizer Oribe preminuo je u 62 godini, a mnoge svjetske zvijezde su se oprostile od njega na društvenim mrežama. Seriju fotografija objavila je i Dženifer Lopez, koja je sa njim bila i u emotivnoj vezi.

Oribe je 1992. godine napravio pravi bum na Šanelovoj proljećnoj reviji, a onda je napravio isto i slijedeće godine. Rođen je na Kubi 1956. godine kao Oribe Kanales, a svi su ga poznavali kao buntovnika koji je volio da ruši trendove iznova i iznova. Sarađivao je sa velikim imenima kao što su Stiven Meisel, Ričard Avedon, Đani Versaće i Ani Lebovic. Obožavale su ga i žene, a među njima i Naomi Kempbel, Linda Evangelista, Sindi Kraford i mnoge druge.

Popularni salon na Petoj Aveniji otvorio je 1991. godine, a kod njega su se friziriale i Rijana, Lejdi Gaga, Penelope Kruz i mnoge druge poznate dame. Saradnja sa Dženifer Lopez bila je prekretnica u njegovoj karijeri jer je od tog momenta prestao da bude običan frizer i postao prava Holivudska zvijezda i veliko ime u svijetu poznatih. Uz Dženifer Lopez proputovao je svijet i to skoro deceniju.

Pjevačica je na svom Instagram profilu objavila galeriju fotografija sa poznatim frizerom i izrazila zahvalnost na sav trud koji je uložio. "On je zaslužan za ono što sam danas", napisala je izmešu stalog. Frizer se pojavljuje i u spotu za jedan od njenih najvećih hitova “Jenny from the block”.

Mnoge poznate dame podijelile su na svojim profilima fotografije sa frizerom uz riječi zahvalnosti i žaljenja što su ostale bez člana porodice i velikog prijatelja.