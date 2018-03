Upoznajte lijepu rođaku princeze Dajane

House party at @daviddownton's crib #Repost @daviddownton . . . BEAUTIES. The Claridge's Christmas Tree Party means there is no going back; The season is upon us! This year, the tree was designed by Karl Lagerfeld and London's beauties came out in force to celebrate....@erinoconnor @amandaharlech @virginiabateslondon @kitty.spencer

A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Nov 29, 2017 at 6:48am PST