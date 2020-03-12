Uvrede, vikanje i psovke – Kejt Bekinsejl o Vajnstinu poslije presude

​Glumica Kejt Bekinsejl prisjetila se traumatičnih iskustava sa Harvijem Vajnstinom, nakon što je filmski mogul 11. marta u Njujorku, zbog seksualnog zlostavljanja i silovanja, osuđen na 23 godine zatvora.

Britanska glumica objavila je emotivnu poruku na nalogu na Instagramu, svega nekoliko sati pošto je Vajnstin (67) pred sudom na Menhetnu dobio zatvorsku kaznu, prenio je RTS.

Kejt se prisetila kako ju je Vajnstin primorao da ide na premijeru filma, nekoliko nedjelja poslije terorističkog napada u SAD 11. septembra 2001. godine a onda ju je i optužio da je istu premijeru „upropastila“.

Kejt je podijelila i dvije fotografije sa premijere filma Serendipity iz oktobra 2001. godine, na kojima su ona i Vajnstin na crvenom tepihu.

„Svi smo u filmskoj ekipi smatrali da ne treba da idemo, zato što je grad još bio u šoku. Svečana premijera filma u gradu u kojem se još osjećao strah činila nam se kao neumjesna ideja“, napisala je Kejt i dodala da je Harvi ipak insistirao.

Zatim je Kejt opisala Vajnstinove optužbe da je uništila premijeru filma Serendipity svojim izborom odjeće, bijelim odijelom i kravatom.

Glumica je objasnila da je na račun svog izgleda tada dobila brojne uvrede uz vikanje i psovke, zbog čega je usljed šoka, počela da se trese.

„Bila sam šokirana. Pokušala sam da mu kažem da je grad i dalje u žalosti, da ljudi traže svoje najbliže i da smatram da svečana premijera nije prikladna, posebno, ako se budem obukla glamurozno, onako kako je on zahtjevao“, navodi Kejt i dodaje da je na sve to dobila odgovor od Vajnstina da „ga nije briga i da je to njegova premijera“ na kojoj želi da je vidi na crvenom tepihu u izdanju u kojem on misli da treba da bude.

Kejt je objavu završila izražavajući olakšanje zbog toga što je čula za Vajnstinovu presudu u srijedu, mada je upozorila da „postoje brojni drugi zločini za koje osuđeni silovatelj neće odgovarati na sudu“.

Jedan od najuticajnijih holivudskih producenata je lošeg zdravlja i nije dobio mogućnost uslovnog puštanja na slobodu prvih 20 godina zatvorske kazne.

Njegov tim odbrane već priprema žalbu na presudu.