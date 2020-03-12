Uvrede, vikanje i psovke – Kejt Bekinsejl o Vajnstinu poslije presude

Glumica Kejt Bekinsejl prisjetila se traumatičnih iskustava sa Harvijem Vajnstinom, nakon što je filmski mogul 11. marta u Njujorku, zbog seksualnog zlostavljanja i silovanja, osuđen na 23 godine zatvora.
Britanska glumica objavila je emotivnu poruku na nalogu na Instagramu, svega nekoliko sati pošto je Vajnstin (67) pred sudom na Menhetnu dobio zatvorsku kaznu, prenio je RTS.
Kejt se prisetila kako ju je Vajnstin primorao da ide na premijeru filma, nekoliko nedjelja poslije terorističkog napada u SAD 11. septembra 2001. godine a onda ju je i optužio da je istu premijeru „upropastila“.
Kejt je podijelila i dvije fotografije sa premijere filma Serendipity iz oktobra 2001. godine, na kojima su ona i Vajnstin na crvenom tepihu.
„Svi smo u filmskoj ekipi smatrali da ne treba da idemo, zato što je grad još bio u šoku. Svečana premijera filma u gradu u kojem se još osjećao strah činila nam se kao neumjesna ideja“, napisala je Kejt i dodala da je Harvi ipak insistirao.
Zatim je Kejt opisala Vajnstinove optužbe da je uništila premijeru filma Serendipity svojim izborom odjeće, bijelim odijelom i kravatom.
Glumica je objasnila da je na račun svog izgleda tada dobila brojne uvrede uz vikanje i psovke, zbog čega je usljed šoka, počela da se trese.
„Bila sam šokirana. Pokušala sam da mu kažem da je grad i dalje u žalosti, da ljudi traže svoje najbliže i da smatram da svečana premijera nije prikladna, posebno, ako se budem obukla glamurozno, onako kako je on zahtjevao“, navodi Kejt i dodaje da je na sve to dobila odgovor od Vajnstina da „ga nije briga i da je to njegova premijera“ na kojoj želi da je vidi na crvenom tepihu u izdanju u kojem on misli da treba da bude.
Kejt je objavu završila izražavajući olakšanje zbog toga što je čula za Vajnstinovu presudu u srijedu, mada je upozorila da „postoje brojni drugi zločini za koje osuđeni silovatelj neće odgovarati na sudu“.
Jedan od najuticajnijih holivudskih producenata je lošeg zdravlja i nije dobio mogućnost uslovnog puštanja na slobodu prvih 20 godina zatvorske kazne.
Njegov tim odbrane već priprema žalbu na presudu.
These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf,disrespectful idea possible .But Harvey insisted. We flew into New York and somehow got through it. The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok. I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play. I went to go with them and he said “No, you wait here .” The minute the door closed he started screaming “you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere .” I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake.He said,”If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt .” The shock made me burst into tears.I tried to say “Harvey,the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party .” He said,”I don’t care -it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get”.Screaming. Livid. I managed to get myself and my child out of there and yes that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for,and falls under no felony.But I WAS punished for it, and for other instances where I said no to him for years,insidiously and seeming irreversibly. Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped, and I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry. Having said that,the crimes that are not crimes,the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell(and I did tell),these too need to go.I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power and expose them and eliminate them, for all genders,forever.And Rose,brava