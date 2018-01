Vjerila se Gvinet Paltrou

These two are reportedly engaged! Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow and writer-producer Brad Falchuk met on the set of ‘Glee’ back in 2010, and have been dating since 2014. After more than three years of dating and keeping their relationship low-key, it appears the couple has decided to tie the knot! Congratulations, @gwynethpaltrow @bradfalchuk! ( @gwynethpaltrow) . . . #gwynethpaltrow #bradfalchuk #engaged #engagedcouple #celebritynews #love #couple #celebrities #producer #writer #actress #glee #announcement #rumored #celebritycouple #weddingbells

