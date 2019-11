Zvijezda filma "Hari Poter" udala se za sina osnivača "Playboya"

Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married. We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family. I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love.

