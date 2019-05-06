Jet set

Zvijezda serije "Beverly Hills" sahranjena u odjelu od pečuraka

Zvijezda serije "Beverly Hills" sahranjena u odjelu od pečuraka
Foto: Arhivska fotografija | Zvijezda serije "Beverly Hills" sahranjena u odjelu od pečuraka
N.N.

Kćerka holivudskog glumca Luka Perija otkrila je razlog neobične želje svog oca.

Zvezda serije "Beverly Hills" i "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Luk Peri sahranjena je u eko-frendli "mushroom burial suit" - odjelu od pečuraka, koje košta čak 1.500 američkih dolara, objavila je na svom profilu na Instagramu njegova kćerka Sofi.

Ona je u postu na Instagramu otkrila razlog iz kog pečurke za nju imaju posebno značenje.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, “damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.” Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms. All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling “mushroom burial suit” . My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.

A post shared by Sophie Perry (@lemonperry) on

Luk Peri
Video

Komentare na ovu vijest mogu postaviti samo prijavljeni čitaoci.

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije Nezavisnih novina.

Molimo vas da vaša iskustva i zapažanja prilikom korištenja aplikacije za komentarisanje podijelite sa nama.

Pošaljite komentar

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije Nezavisnih novina.

Izdvojeno
Megan Markl rodila dječaka
Jet set

Megan Markl rodila dječaka

Šeron Stoun u sedmoj deceniji na naslovnici magazina 'Vogue'
Jet set

Šeron Stoun u sedmoj deceniji na naslovnici magazina 'Vogue'

'Ludi ples' trudne Tamare Dragičević
Jet set

'Ludi ples' trudne Tamare Dragičević

Džej Lo postala vlogerka: Pogledajte video sa njenim blizancima
Jet set

Džej Lo postala vlogerka: Pogledajte video sa njenim blizancima

Najčitanije