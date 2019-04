14 godina pokušavala da se razvede: Kraj proslavila žurkom

Until divorce FINALLY did them part! This #fierce lady threw a #divorceparty to commemorate the end of a long and regretted marriage - hear her story through the link in our bio! . . . . . . . . #divorce #marriage #relationships #goals #girlpower #empowered #women #party #celebration

A post shared by MDWfeatures (@mdwfeatures) on Apr 26, 2019 at 6:23am PDT