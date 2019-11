Izmislila igračku koja nudi "spojene orgazme"

Our engineers are truly pushing boundaries with their innovative design. Osé can shift backward, as well as bend up and down, to get a perfect fit, enhancing your pleasure. ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #loradicarlo #osé #pleasuretech #femtech #pleasure #pleasureispower #selfpleasure #ownyourpleasure #selfcare #selflove #femaleempowerment #technology #engineering #robotics #omgrobots #wearables

A post shared by Lora DiCarlo (@loradicarlo_hq) on Nov 12, 2019 at 5:56pm PST