Napustila crkvu kako bi postala striptizeta

“I have to become so fucking rich because I have so much money I want to give away." This was one of my main motivations in getting rich/er. And it's true. There is so much money I want to give away (what I give now is amazing but I want to give even more!), so many lives to empower, so many generations to impact, and a legacy to create. Money has the power to heal, transform, and uplevel the lives of generations to come, and I am here to do just that. I am here to give wealth a good name. Everyone who steps into my orbit knows what I mean. Spend 5 minutes with me and you'll leave feeling so pumped up, so alive, and so unstoppable, that your life will never be the same. And I don't say that lightly. When you meet someone who is so free, so empowered, so grateful, and so alive, you immediately want what they have. Because you know that kind of presence, energy, and power doesn't come from some external source. It comes from the infinite, invisible, eternal source itself, and it's fucking contagious. The same is available to you. You CAN have your dreams come true. You CAN land your dream job. You CAN make a shit ton of money. You CAN become the star you were born to be. Hold that vision. Do the inner work. Put powerful support in your corner. AND YOU WILL FUCKING MAKE IT. There is no way but up. There is no choice but to succeed. There is no option but to make it. When you have that kind of resolve and one-of-a-kind support in your corner, you will be blown away by how fast your dreams come true. In my circle, we don't mess. We rise to the occasion. We get clear on our vision. We put support in place. And we manifest the shit out of our dreams. We do.not.stop. This is the circle you want to be in. This is the energy you want to partake in. This is the momentum you want in your corner. It's time for you to rise. And I am here to take you to the top. Work with me 1:1 or join my mastermind. Links in my bio. @trudgephoto

A post shared by Nikole Mitchell (@mitchellnikole) on Sep 13, 2020 at 4:41pm PDT