Američku državu "progutala" pješčana oluja za nekoliko minuta

Tokom ove nedjelje dijelovi Arizone bili su zahvaćeni monsunskim vremenom koje je bilo propraćeno pješčanom olujom. Zid prašine koji se kretao ka gradu mnoge je podsjetio na Armagedon, piše Global njuz.
Glavni grad savezne države Arizone, Feniks pogodilo je strašno nevrijeme koje je pretvorilo dnevnu svjetlost u mrak u trajanju od sat vremena, donoseći ogromne udare vjetra i grmljavinu.
Nacionalna meteorološka služba rekla je da su snažne oluje sa česticma pijeska poznate pod imenom habub putovale više od 400 kilometara, dok je prašina dostigla visinu od 6.000 metara.
Waking up tired as hell after a crazy afternoon/evening chasing one of the biggest haboobs (nope sorry its not a dust storm) that I have ever seen or shot. This shot was taken from an overpass above Interstate 8 in Tacna, AZ on about the 5th approach of the wall I was able to shoot. Since the haboob is moving at about 40-50mph it was easy to shoot it till it reached my spot then hop in the car and haul ass west to punch through the front of the wall and do it again. I nearly lost my mind when the sun got low enough to light everything up with awesome pastel colors. Ended up driving over 400 miles (and found gas station in middle of nowhere with 11 miles to empty) in this chase.
Habub može biti dugačak kilometrima, i da dostigne visinu od nekoliko hiljade metara.
Here is yesterday's monster Haboob that screamed across the southern Arizona desert!! Shots were taken from Tacna, Welton, and Yuma. This week has been absolutely incredible for shooting. Last night marked my third haboob this week and by far the largest I've ever seen in my life, it was monstrous!!!
Fotografije i snimci prikazuju sporo kretanje zida prašine dok prelazi dijelove države. Plavo nebo brzo dobija narandžstu boju, a zatim počinje da vlada tama.
