Američku državu "progutala" pješčana oluja za nekoliko minuta

Waking up tired as hell after a crazy afternoon/evening chasing one of the biggest haboobs (nope sorry its not a dust storm) that I have ever seen or shot. This shot was taken from an overpass above Interstate 8 in Tacna, AZ on about the 5th approach of the wall I was able to shoot. Since the haboob is moving at about 40-50mph it was easy to shoot it till it reached my spot then hop in the car and haul ass west to punch through the front of the wall and do it again. I nearly lost my mind when the sun got low enough to light everything up with awesome pastel colors. Ended up driving over 400 miles (and found gas station in middle of nowhere with 11 miles to empty) in this chase. Special thanks to weather photo stud Mike Olbinski for all the help with this chase. Now that I got a good haboob shot out of the way for the season I am now hoping for some awesome lightning shots... maybe starting tonight! #CanonLove

