Australski restoran poslužuje hranu na lopati (VIDEO)

Restoran "Third Wave" u Melburnu gostima nudi burgere, steakove, briskete, trganu junetinu i još puno jela koja izgledaju zbilja slasno, a mogu biti poslužena i na lopati.
Iako se hrana na fotografijama čini stvarno dobra, gigantske porcije i lopate nekima nisu toliko privlačne, piše Index.hr.
@thirdwavemelbourne
Shovel-me-this-Batman, these Nachos are CRAZY! Get ready for the ultimate nacho experience with our Shovelled Grizzly Nachos! Served on a shovel, these double-layered corn chips are smothered in melted cheese, topped with our signature Tequila Guacamole & Tomato Salsa, a rack of Slow Smoked Dinosaur Ribs weighing over 1.25kg, and Grizzly Claws to shred the meat.But wait, there's more! We add cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, Jalapenos, Taco Tortillas, sour cream, Coriander, and Limes, so you can create your own mouth-watering tacos with the juicy, tender meat. Perfect for sharing with 3-4 people, this dish will blow your mind! Don't believe us? Come and see for yourself!♬ original sound - Third Wave Cafe
Šta vi mislite o posluživanju hrane na ovaj način?