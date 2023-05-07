Australski restoran poslužuje hranu na lopati (VIDEO)

Shovel-me-this-Batman, these Nachos are CRAZY! Get ready for the ultimate nacho experience with our Shovelled Grizzly Nachos! Served on a shovel, these double-layered corn chips are smothered in melted cheese, topped with our signature Tequila Guacamole & Tomato Salsa, a rack of Slow Smoked Dinosaur Ribs weighing over 1.25kg, and Grizzly Claws to shred the meat.But wait, there's more! We add cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, Jalapenos, Taco Tortillas, sour cream, Coriander, and Limes, so you can create your own mouth-watering tacos with the juicy, tender meat. Perfect for sharing with 3-4 people, this dish will blow your mind! Don't believe us? Come and see for yourself!