Zanimljivosti

Australski restoran poslužuje hranu na lopati (VIDEO)

Australski restoran poslužuje hranu na lopati (VIDEO)
Foto: Facebook | Australski restoran poslužuje hranu na lopati (VIDEO)
Nezavisne novine

Restoran "Third Wave" u Melburnu gostima nudi burgere, steakove, briskete, trganu junetinu i još puno jela koja izgledaju zbilja slasno, a mogu biti poslužena i na lopati.

Iako se hrana na fotografijama čini stvarno dobra, gigantske porcije i lopate nekima nisu toliko privlačne, piše Index.hr.

 

@thirdwavemelbourne

Shovel-me-this-Batman, these Nachos are CRAZY! Get ready for the ultimate nacho experience with our Shovelled Grizzly Nachos! Served on a shovel, these double-layered corn chips are smothered in melted cheese, topped with our signature Tequila Guacamole & Tomato Salsa, a rack of Slow Smoked Dinosaur Ribs weighing over 1.25kg, and Grizzly Claws to shred the meat.But wait, there's more! We add cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, Jalapenos, Taco Tortillas, sour cream, Coriander, and Limes, so you can create your own mouth-watering tacos with the juicy, tender meat. Perfect for sharing with 3-4 people, this dish will blow your mind! Don't believe us? Come and see for yourself!

♬ original sound - Third Wave Cafe

Šta vi mislite o posluživanju hrane na ovaj način?

Prigovori i ispravke
Vezane vijesti:

Zanimljivost dana

Stotine kilograma špageta okupirale obalu (VIDEO)

Stotine kilograma špageta okupirale obalu (VIDEO)

Koji most se nalazi iza Mona Lize, italijanski istoričar tvrdi da zna

Koji most se nalazi iza Mona Lize, italijanski istoričar tvrdi d

Koje države nemaju rijeke

Koje države nemaju rijeke

Automobil star 130 godina prošao tehnički pregled

Automobil star 130 godina prošao tehnički pregled

Gladni student pojeo bananu koja je bila umjetnička instalacija u muzeju

Gladni student pojeo bananu koja je bila umjetnička instalacija

Mačak "provalnik" ukrao stvari vrijedne više stotina funti

Mačak "provalnik" ukrao stvari vrijedne više stotina funti

Širom Amerike se zabranjuje korištenje benzinskih kosilica

Širom Amerike se zabranjuje korištenje benzinskih kosilica

Kolekcija suvenira Ajron Mena zavrijedila Ginisov rekord (VIDEO)

Kolekcija suvenira Ajron Mena zavrijedila Ginisov rekord (VIDEO)

Istraživači uče papige da obavljaju video pozive

Istraživači uče papige da obavljaju video pozive

Student primljen u 125 univerziteta, devet miliona dolara u ponudi stipendiranja

Student primljen u 125 univerziteta, devet miliona dolara u ponu

Pokušao da upali stari Passat koji je osam godina stajao na livadi (VIDEO)

Pokušao da upali stari Passat koji je osam godina stajao na liva

Vic dana: Svađa momka i djevojke

Vic dana: Svađa momka i djevojke

Navijači u Banjaluci "okupirali" Rubljova (VIDEO)

Navijači u Banjaluci "okupirali" Rubljova (VIDEO)

Vic dana: Dvije hiljade

Vic dana: Dvije hiljade

Napravljen bicikl sa četvrtastim točkovima

Napravljen bicikl sa četvrtastim točkovima

Čemu služi ispupčenje na broju 5 na daljinskom?

Čemu služi ispupčenje na broju 5 na daljinskom?

Srpska kafana među najboljih 100 restorana u Njujorku

Srpska kafana među najboljih 100 restorana u Njujorku

Srpsko tradicionalno jelo na listi najboljih čorbi svijeta i to na visokom mjestu

Srpsko tradicionalno jelo na listi najboljih čorbi svijeta i to

Ostale vijesti

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije Nezavisnih novina.

Najčitanije