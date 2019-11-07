Kuća koju gradi čak 2 miliona ljudi

Kuća koja je trenutno u izgradnji u Nju Džersiju zasad izgleda kao i svaka druga konstrukcija. Daske i oblici onoga što će biti spavaće sobe i kupatila polako postaju vidljivi. Ali, ova kuća nije nimalo obična. Osim što ovu kuću od preko 400 kvadrata grade radnici, u pomoć im priskače i 2 miliona ljudi širom svijeta.
Kejt Ramson je influenserka sa popularne društvene mreže Instagram. Vodi stranicu "Kuće Instagrama" i skuplja fotografije predivnih domova i enterijera.
Kada je ova 35-godišnjakinja odlučila da izgradi novu kuću prošle godine, odlučila je da od svojih fanova zatraži pomoć. Tako im danas pušta da oni budu ti koji će odabrati tip krova, a i mnoge druge "sitnice".
Svoj projekat opisala je kao "gužvu u kući" koju kreira 2 miliona ljudi i nada se da će joj oni pomoći da sve bude završeno u roku od 18 mjeseci.
U svojim Istagram objavama, Kejt fanove moli da glasaju za različite opcije. Na primjer, da li im se više sviđa da se sudopera nalazi ispod prozora u kuhinji ili na kuhinjskom elementu koji se nalazi na sredini prostorije. Ono što dobije najveći broj glasova je pobjednička opcija i Ramsonova zaista i uradi.
U posljednjih godinu i po pitala je svoje vjerne pratioce o apsolutno svemu, od samog plana, pa sve do izgradnje.
"Sve će se odigrati na Instagramu. Od početka do kraja", rekla je ona, prenosi BBC.
This is what prevents squeaky floors. Make sure to watch this video with sound - this is a premium, high quality product, and with all of the benefits it offers you would think it costs a fortune but the entire system (panels + their special glue) costs only about $300 more (for an average 2500sf house) compared to regular plywood+glue. This is AdvanTech subfloor system by @huberwood and it’s THE best floor you can get for your home. Make sure to share this video with everyone you know who’s planning to build or remodel in the future - for just a few hundred dollars more it’s a must upgrade to ensure a house will have flat, stiff, perfectly straight and most importantly squeak-free floors. Thank you to our sponsor @huberwood for making this video possible! Framing contractor: @east_coast_framers Architect: @planarchitecture Subfloor: AdvanTech by @huberwood #newconstruction #newhome #customhome #newbuild #framing #homebuilding #houseconstruction #newjersey #futurehouse #dreamhome #construction #underconstruction #subfloor #advantech #huberadvantech
Pratioci su već napravili velike odluke u njeno ime, kao što su na primjer planovi da imanje mora da ima tri garažna mjesta, što je na kraju dovelo do redizajniranja cijele kuće. Dakle, ona svojim pratiocima nudi nekoliko opcija koje se njoj sviđaju bez obzira na bilo šta. Pratioci jednostavno ne mogu da je sabotiraju birajući, na primjer, tepih sa leopard printom.
Ovo je samo veći dio Kejtinog projekta započetog prošle godine kada je renovirala kuću takođe u Nju Džersiju i pitala pratioce za pomoć oko svjetla i namještaja.
Kao influenserka, Kejt Ramson zarađuje i tako što sklapa ugovore sa različitim brendovima. Tako na kraju krajeva i uspijeva da izgradi kuću, a samo za ovaj projekat sarađuje sa brojnim velikim brendovima koji je snabdijevaju bojama, namještajem... Oko 25 odsto materijala koje je stiglo za kuću došlo je od strane poznatih brenodva sa kojima sarađuje.
Being a woman in this business has its challenges but I’ve always felt most comfortable and happy on a construction site. When I made the decision to build my dream house I knew I wanted to share the entire process and make it informative and educational to help others planning on building in the future. My goal was to document every step of construction with high quality, easy to understand professional videos, a YouTube channel, and a blog - and not just my shaky iPhone camera videos on IG stories. I wanted to create something that would be referenced for many years to come by anyone thinking of building or remodeling in the future. Building a house is a challenging and expensive endeavor on its own, but to document it all required a separate team of videographers, editors, writers, project managers and assistants. I couldn’t do it all on my own, and it’s not easy getting outside investors to help document a woman-led construction project. Throughout the years I’ve had the pleasure of working with, as well as represent, some of the biggest brands in the world, but there was something very special when I learned that one of the largest, female-led construction related businesses saw my vision, and offered to help me tell the story of a home coming together ... Thanks to @84lumber - nation’s leading, woman-owned building materials supplier - I will now be able to expand my team to help launch a professional home building blog, a new YouTube channel and film more videos capturing every step of the process to help others interested in building in the future! I’m not your typical builder, I don’t wear a tool belt, and I still get asked who’s in charge of my job site, so to experience this level of support from one of the largest building materials suppliers in the country means more to me than I can put into words. It really is true - amazing things happen when women support each other! Architect: @planarchitecture Framing contractor : @east_coast_framers Building materials: @84lumber #newconstruction #newhome #customhome #newbuild #framing #homebuilding #houseconstruction #84lumber #houseframing
(Telegraf.rs)