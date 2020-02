Ova YouTube zvijezda ima šest godina i zaradu od 18 miliona dolara

Five-year-old YouTuber Anastasia Radzinskaya is one of the highest-earning YouTube stars. Radzinskaya goes by Nastya, or Stacy, and she stars in six YouTube channels. She moved to the US from Russia in 2018 and speaks both English and Russian. She reportedly earns $18 million annually from her YouTube channels. Via Business Insider. Her YouTube income is a combination of ads, brand partnerships, and endorsements. What are your thoughts on children internet stars? Is there any age that’s to young for a child to become a business brand? Join us on 1/25-1/26 for our Atlanta weekend takeover, which includes a live podcast, a private dinner with an open bar, private networking event and workshop. Click the link in our bio and go to the Events tab for info. Sponsorship Opportunities Available. DM if interested. #EYLATL

