Pleše oko šipke u devetom mjesecu trudnoće

I had the honor of being interviewed by @insiderparenting about continuing my fitness throughout my pregnancy journey! There have certainly been many challenges during this whole experience, however I am grateful to have been able to keep doing what I love the most while pregnant, and I hope to inspire others with my story! All pole videos filmed at @lotusfitnessstudio where I currently teach! Come take my classes before I go on leave next month!

