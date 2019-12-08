Pogledajte fantastične prizore iz džinovske Plave rupe

Our recent expedition to one of the remote Blue Holes of the Great Barrier Reef with @citizensgbr, Professor Peter Mumby of @uniofqld, @jarrodscott and @daydreamislandresort. As Part of a major pilot program for the Great Reef Census, the expedition was the first time the census methodology was trialled in full, providing vital insights for the project. Was a 14 hour overnight steam from the Whitsundays to this spot where we found sites of incredible coral cover identified as some of the the key source reefs of the Great Barrier Reef. These are the reefs which are driving the recovery of the entire ecosystem and those which the census aims to identify. @queensland #thisisqueensland . . . . . . #ocean #thisisqueensland #seeaustralia #ausgeo @Whitsundaysqld @nikonaustralia #lovewhitsundays @gbrmarinepark @ocean @australia @discoverocean @queensland @qldparks #greatbarrierreef #protectthereef #marinelife #photooftheday #marinebiology #water #travel #nature #underwaterphotography #amazing_australia #exploreaustralia #exploreaus #scubadiving #bluehole

A post shared by Johnny Gaskell (@johnny_gaskell) on Sep 14, 2019 at 2:48pm PDT