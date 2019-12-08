Pogledajte fantastične prizore iz džinovske Plave rupe

Grupa ronilaca istražila je Plavu rupu u Velikom koralnom grebenu kod Australije. Duboka rupa u morskom dnu nalazi se 200 kilometara sjeveroistočno od ostrva Dejfrim, a u njoj se krije pravi čarobni svijet.
Nestvaran prizor na svom Instagram profilu objavio je morski biolog Džoni Gaskel.
Riječ je o velikoj šupljini u morskom dnu, okruženoj ostrvcima od krečnjaka, a nastala je tokom ledenog doba.
Kako izgleda čarobni svijet korala pogledajte u snimku:
Our recent expedition to one of the remote Blue Holes of the Great Barrier Reef with @citizensgbr, Professor Peter Mumby of @uniofqld, @jarrodscott and @daydreamislandresort. As Part of a major pilot program for the Great Reef Census, the expedition was the first time the census methodology was trialled in full, providing vital insights for the project. Was a 14 hour overnight steam from the Whitsundays to this spot where we found sites of incredible coral cover identified as some of the the key source reefs of the Great Barrier Reef. These are the reefs which are driving the recovery of the entire ecosystem and those which the census aims to identify. @queensland #thisisqueensland . . . . . . #ocean #thisisqueensland #seeaustralia #ausgeo @Whitsundaysqld @nikonaustralia #lovewhitsundays @gbrmarinepark @ocean @australia @discoverocean @queensland @qldparks #greatbarrierreef #protectthereef #marinelife #photooftheday #marinebiology #water #travel #nature #underwaterphotography #amazing_australia #exploreaustralia #exploreaus #scubadiving #bluehole