Bivša Plejboj zečica u 83. godini reklamira donji veš

At 83, I think I’m probably the oldest @playboy Bunny left standing. When I launched the Chicago club with Hef back in 1960, I knew I was witnessing something very special, but I never expected it to kick start the sexual revolution. Now 58 years later, I’m putting my “bunny ears” back on and kick starting another revolution. One that redefines aging. It’s time for old broads to show the world that women’s sexuality doesn’t have an expiration date....that older women can assert their sexuality and bare their bodies proudly. Aging is an attitude. Don’t let anyone make you feel anything less than beautiful, ladies. #bodypositivity #ageless #beauty #sexy #oldbroad #oldlady #playboybunny #playboy #style #commonwealthlv #seniorstylebible #83andglam

A post shared by Senior Style Bible (@seniorstylebible) on Feb 4, 2018 at 1:07pm PST