Bivša Plejboj zečica u 83. godini reklamira donji veš

Nekadašnja Plejboj zečica, 83-godišnja Dori Džejkobson danas radi kao bloger, ali i model za donji veš. Mnogi dijele mišljenje da je ona najseksepilnija baka na svijetu.
Dori Džejkobson je baka, ali to je ne sprječava da se bavi blogovanjem i modelingom.
Samo jedan pogled na njen Instagram profi na kome ima više od 26.500 pratilaca, dokazuje da godine nisu prepreka za seksepilan izgled.
Bivši Plejboj model, koja je radila kao zečica u Čikagu i Njujorku šezdesetih godina 20. vijeka, nedavno se fotografisala u poznatom kostimu, a svoj nekadašnji posao kaže da je veoma oslobađajući i glamurozan.
Dori je pokrenula svoj blog Senior Style Bible prije tri godine uz pomoć svoje ćerke, nakon što je njen treći suprug umro.
At 83, I think I’m probably the oldest @playboy Bunny left standing. When I launched the Chicago club with Hef back in 1960, I knew I was witnessing something very special, but I never expected it to kick start the sexual revolution. Now 58 years later, I’m putting my “bunny ears” back on and kick starting another revolution. One that redefines aging. It’s time for old broads to show the world that women’s sexuality doesn’t have an expiration date....that older women can assert their sexuality and bare their bodies proudly. Aging is an attitude. Don’t let anyone make you feel anything less than beautiful, ladies. #bodypositivity #ageless #beauty #sexy #oldbroad #oldlady #playboybunny #playboy #style #commonwealthlv #seniorstylebible #83andglam
"Željela sam da započnem novo poglavlje u svom životu. Godine nisu broj, već stav", kaže lepa baka.
Ona objašnjava da je uz pomoć toga izgradila samopouzdanje, ali je željela svima da dokaže da starije žene mogu biti veoma moderne i seksi.
Why am I suddenly prancing around in lingerie in my 80s? Because I want to encourage women to embrace their bodies at every age. Society is obsessed with youth...and I want to broaden that definition of beauty to include women of all ages. Why do we have to be young and flawless to be considered beautiful? I think women need to start embracing their imperfections rather than feeling bad about them. If I can stand here in my knickers, with a less than perfect 83 year old body....then perhaps other women will be inspired to love themselves a little bit more...flaws and all. @jax854 #agelessbeauty #ageisjustanumber #bodypositivity #oldlady #lingeriemodel #over50style #olderwomen #advancedstyle #agelessstyle #seniorstylebible
Njene fotografije u donjem vešu su svakako izazvale najviše pažnje korisnika interneta, te je Dori dobila izuzetno pozitivne komentare.
Dori kaže da joj je u planu da nastavi da se bavi manekenstvom do kraja života.
"Zapamtite da nemamo rok trajanja. Prevaziđite ustaljene okvire i uživajte u životu", poručuje.
At 83 I try to keep challenging myself....whether that’s by wearing leather trousers, or by sitting crossed legged on the ground in a parking lot...I may get stuck for a minute, but it usually works out and then I’ve discovered a new way of doing things. The world looks very different when you practice changing your perspective every once in a while. #oldlady #chic #badass #oldbroad #ageless #streetstyle #over50 #fashionover50 #over50style #advancedstyle #seniorstylebible #83andglam