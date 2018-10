Oglasila se žena koja je glumila Melaniju: Prijete mi

yourself. Right now, as you are! - - With all your flaws, things you want to change about yourself, all your failures. Forgive yourself and just love yourself like your Mom loves you. Be gentle with you, don't expect perfection. The more you accept yourself right now as you are. The more life will respond to that. The better your life will become. Speak kindly to yourself in your head. Have encouraging things to say to yourself. Like you would to a small child. That will eliminate negative vibrations to your entire body. Making you healthier, happier and overall feeling great. God bless you, now. You are good enough now. You are enough now. You are someone's perfect now. All love#begentle #youdeserve #yourlove #vibratehigher #bewell #attractwhatyouwant #bekind #love #you #selftalk #acceptance #grateful #heart #mom #unconditional #healing #energy #instalove #instagoodps #tgif - - - by the #hot @jenaealt

A post shared by Melanie Marden (@officialmelaniemarden) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:11am PDT