Prodaje eksplicitne fotografije kako bi kćerki pružila bolji život

Blaming everybody else is great, until you have no one left around to blame but yourself . Insta vs reality . I’m at such an amazing part of my life and thank you everyone who’s made me realise my mistakes and made me realise exactly the things and types of people I DONT want in life! Everyone makes mistakes but it takes an adult to own them and learn from them! . Shot by @dave.conway.66 . #reality #takeresponsibilities #instagramvsreality #happy #smiling #livinglife #lingerie #tattooed #tattooedgirl #tattooedmodel #lingeriemodel #ink #inkedmodel #gymgirls #girlswhosquat

A post shared by SAMMII FIIERCE OFFICIAL (@sammii_fiierce) on Mar 24, 2019 at 12:59pm PDT