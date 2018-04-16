Zvijezda Instagrama izgubila vid - željela je samo novu boju očiju

Nadin Bruna je model iz Argentine, zvijezda Instagrama poznata po mnogim estetskim intervencijama, kojima se hvalila na društvenim mrežama, ali i zarađivala, promovišući klinike koje su joj obavljale razne zahvate.
Ali jedan zahvat bio je koban. Nadin je željela da promijeni boju očiju, ali vid joj je ostao trajno oštećen. Umjesto plavih očiju, kakve je željela, dobila je crvene, bolne oči, konstantno zamagljen vid. Sada, kaže, vidi kao žena od 90 godina.
"Prije operacije moje oči su bile sasvim zdrave. Bila sam tako naivna. Zahvat me je ostavio s mutnim vidom, a oko godinu dana oči su mi bile stalno crvene i osjećala sam svrab. Moje zjenice se ne mogu prilagođavati svjetlosti, operacija je sasvim iscrpila život iz mene. Oštećenje je trajno, a još moram na transplantaciju rožnjače. Imam i mrenu, a dobila sam i glaukom zbog oštećenja očnog živca", rekla je Nadin za "Daily Mail".
Ona je već dva puta od operacije 2016. godine, išla da joj poprave štetu na očima nakon intervencije silikonskin implantatima. Ofatlmolozi iz Majamija su joj uklonili opasne implantate iz očiju, ali prva intetvencia joj je nanijela nepopravljivu štetu.
"Kada se silikonske pločice ubrizgavaju u oči, dolazi do začepljenja drenaže oka, kao kada je sudopera začepljena, pa voda ne otiče. Sve to uzrokuje upalu oka i oštećuje njegovu strukturu. Zato Uprava za hranu i lijekove Ministarstva zdravlja SAD zabranjuje takve intervencije. Šteta na očima je dugotrajna i nepopravljiva, sa tim će Nadin morati da se suočava do kraja života", objasnila je dr Ranja Habaš.
Im tired of read bullshit when no one knows the real story. Yes! I BLAME @dreugeniocabrera because he did medical negligence and im bad from the day 1! He saw me bad from the beginning bcz he decided to do on me 2 surgeries between 3 days causlng me chronic inflamation. This is what i answered to a follower. It was in spanish but i used a translator bcz is too long to write it again. This is only a resume and the drs at Bascom Palmer in Miami are witnesses of all this. Things were a lottttt worse than this. But i have to do a LIVE to explain everything with details. It was a real nighmare. I hope all of u can understand this translation. Anyways ill be giving so interviews to USA, Mexico & UK next week. @nelypez first you speak without knowing of cause. Porq we did not know the risks. Second, it was medical negligence and tomorrow I will make a posting about it. The media transgress the information to create more sensationalism and sell more without telling things in detail. Third, in the US there was another company equal to bright ocular that had a waiting list of more than 100 people where they said that the approval was on hold and could take from six months to a year. Dr Eugenio Cabrera was aberrant because he submitted me to a lasik 3 days before the implants, telling me if he could perform the two surgeries so often, when I did not even know what was myopia! I operated for an astigmatism of 0.5 and 3 days, dsp put the implants! That gave me a chronic inflammation of almost 4 degrees! Dsp of 3 weeks so and worsen he sent me to miami the same! For this he had his instagram closed because his license was not approved and he was scared! The inflammation worsened and a month later I started to have chronic photophobia and when I called it terrified because I did not have medical insurance in the US, he told me that he could not take them out. I had to wait 6 to 7 months to consider that option and it made me wait like that all the time! And when I go to Colombia in deplorable conditions, He decided to rearrange them because if I removed them I would need a transplant because I could not do it because I was not Colombian! And it got even worse!
Nadin je izgubila 80 odsto vida u desnom oku, 50 odsto u lijevom. Zahvat promjene boje očiju trebalo je da rezultira promocijom klinike, kao i poslije svih dosadašnjih intervencija, što je bio njen izvor zarade. Nažalost, narušen joj je vid, sada pati i od depresije. Živi od ušteđevine, nema novca da tuži kliniku koja joj je nanijela štetu.
(b92)