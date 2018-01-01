Evo što smo najviše skidali s Google Playa u 2017.

Pogledajte koje su aplikacije, igre, pjesme, filmovi, TV emisije i knjige preuzimani za Android telefone prošle godine.

Aplikacije:

1) FaceApp

2) What The Forecast?!!

3) Boomerang (Beta)

4) TopBuzz Video: Viral Videos, Funny GIFs &TV shows

5) Yarn – Chat Fiction

Igre:

1) Super Mario Run

2) Bubble Witch Saga

3) Magic Tiles 3

4) CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars

5) Ballz

Pjesme:

1) Humble (Kendrick Lamar)

2) Shape of You (Ed Sheeran)

3) DNA. (Kendrick Lamar)

4) Mask Off (Future)

5) Body Like A Back Road (Sam Hunt)

Filmovi:

1) Moana

2) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

3) Wonder Woman (2017)

4) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

5) Doctor Strange

TV serije:

1) Game of Thrones

2) Rick and Morty

3) The Walking Dead

4) The Big Bang Theory

5) Doctor Who

Knjige:

1) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck (Mark Manson)

2) It (Stephen King)

3) The Battlemage (Taran Matharu)

4) Thirteen Reasons Why (Jay Asher)

5) Ready Player One (Ernest Cline)

Šta ste vi od svega navedenog preuzeli? Kako bi izgledale vaše top liste?

(tportal.hr)