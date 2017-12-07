Instagram uveo najveće promjene u posljednjih par godina

Today we’re introducing two new tools to help you hold on to your favorite moments from Instagram Stories and share them in new ways that help you express yourself. Stories Highlights is a new part of your profile where you can show more of who you are through stories you’ve shared. And to help you build highlights, your stories will now automatically save into a private Stories Archive so you can easily relive them. Now you can group stories into highlights and feature them on your profile. To create a highlight, tap the “New” circle, choose stories from your archive, select a cover and give it a name. Your highlight will appear as a circle on your profile that can be played as a stand-alone story. Moving forward, your stories will automatically save to your Stories Archive. To see yours, tap the archive icon on your profile, then tap on any story to watch it. From there, you can add it to your current story, share it as a post or add it to a highlight on your profile. Only you can see your archived stories, and you can turn off auto-archiving at any time in your profile settings. To learn more about Stories Highlights and Stories Archive, check out help.instagram.com. Today’s updates are available as part of Instagram version 25 on iOS and Android. Video by @yelldesign

