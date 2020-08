Fenomen: Umrla prije skoro 70 godina, njene ćelije još žive

Yesterday marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of Henrietta Lacks (1920 -1951) commonly referred to as “the mother of modern medicine." Her cells have been used in experiments in labs around the world but were cultivated without her consent. Eventually, her story led to the rewriting of the rules around ethics in healthcare. Lacks, an African American tobacco farmer was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cervical cancer in 1951. Her doctor at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore obtained a biopsy from her cervix for diagnosis and treatment. A small part of her tissue was taken to the tissue culture laboratory without Lacks’ knowledge or consent, a common practice at the time. Nobody had yet successfully been able to keep human cells alive for a long period of time outside the body until Lacks' arrival. Dr George Gey, who was head of the tissue culture laboratory found that Lacks’ cells survived. From there, Lacks' cells were dubbed 'HeLa cells' by scientists to disguise their origin and became the first cells found to also replicate outside of the human body in culture & would go on to become the "most prolific and widely used human cell line in biology." Lacks sadly died from the disease 10 months after arriving at hospital at age 31, and was buried in an unmarked grave while her cells continue to be vital to studying diseases, (including covid-19 today) as well as for developing vaccines, HPV and for IVF. They have become the foundation of a multibillion-dollar industry. There are more than 17,000 patents and over 110,000 medical publications involving HeLa cells. Sadly however all of this was without Lacks' or her family's informed consent. In fact, the world only came to know about her contribution to medicine in the 1971, after Dr. Gey's colleagues published an article in a medical journal with Lacks' name in it and two years later Lacks' own family learned of her contributions after one of Lacks' daughters-in-law had dinner with a friend whose husband was a cancer researcher. Read more about this incredible story. #HenriettaLacks #science #medicine #health #blackhistory

