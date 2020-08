Crveni vilenjak: Nebeske meduze od 50 kilometara

A still of the large jellyfish sprite from the other night. I can't get over how amazing this was to see in person. To the eye, the color was much more subtle, but cameras are more sensitive to colors than our eyes in low light levels. Note the transition from red to blue in the bottom tendrils. Ionised nitrogen molecules emit red light in the upper atmosphere, but in the lower atmosphere where the density is greater, their emission spectrum shifts to become more blue.

