Predivnom jezeru zbog Instagrama prijeti uništenje

In the end... everything is a practice. Things can become habitual, for example I brush my teeth every night and every morning, but I still have to make a conscious choice to do it. I think making choices that become habits like that are just easier the more you do them, but again, that’s constant practice. . It helps me to view life like that. “It’s a practice.” Choosing to fill my mind with kind thoughts about myself all day long, it’s work and it’s a practice. Choosing to exercise my body for its overall health and my daily wellbeing is a practice. Setting down my phone, sitting with my children, fully present in the conversation about the game they made up at recess with their friends; it’s a practice. Some are effortless, some take effort, but all are conscious choices we make. . . What do you practice? Or want to practice more, to make into effortless choices (habits)? . . #thoughtsbywhitney #itsapractice

A post shared by Whitney Kathleen (@body_by_whitney) on Nov 15, 2018 at 6:43am PST