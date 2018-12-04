Predivnom jezeru zbog Instagrama prijeti uništenje

Prije desetak dana turistička zajednica iz američkog Vajominga zamolila je turiste da prestanu da se taguju na Instagramu tokom obilaska jezera Delta.
Problem je nastao jer zbog brojnih objavljenih fotografija s tog predivnog jezera sve više i više posjetilaca dolazi i uništava do sad netaknutu prirodu.
"Kada su influenseri počeli da objavljuju fotografije sa jezera nastala je prava pomama za ovim mjestom", objasnio je član odbora turističke zajednice Brajan Modena.
Prije nekoliko godina samo jedna ili dvije osobe na dan planinarile bi i šetale oko jezera dok ih danas dnevno prođe i do 145, piše "New York Times".
Planinarske staze oko jezera su, zbog prolaska tolikog broja ljudi, počele propadati.
"Želimo da nas posjećuju ljudi koji zaista vole prirodu, a ne oni koji su došli da samo objave fotografiju", poručio je Modena.
(Index.hr)