Najbolje aplikacije za iPhone i iPad po izboru Apple

Apple je objavio svoju godišnju listu najboljih besplatnih, kao i aplikacija koje se plaćaju.
Kao i proteklih godina, Apple je odabrao i najbolju aplikaciju i igricu za svaku platformu.
Pogledajte kompletnu listu:
Najbolje besplatne iPhone aplikacije
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
2. Instagram
3. Snapchat
4. Messenger
5. Facebook
6. Bitmoji
7. Netflix
8. Google Maps – Transit & Food
9. Gmail – Email by Google
10. Spotify Music
11. Amazon – Shopping made easy
12. Uber
13. WhatsApp Messenger
14. Pandora – Streaming Music
15. Wish – Shopping Made Fun
16. TikTok – Real Short Videos
17. Cash App
18. Google Photos
19. Google Chrome
20. Twitter
Najbolje aplikacije koje se plaćaju za iPhone
1. Facetune
2. kirakira+
3. Dark Sky Weather
4. HotSchedules
5. PlantSnap Plant Identification
6. AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
7. Sky Guide
8. 1 Second Everyday: Video Diary
9. The Wonder Weeks
10. Afterlight 2
11. My Talking Pet Pro
12. Glitché
13. Scanner Pro
14. TouchRetouch
15. 7 Minute Workout Challenge
16. Forest – Stay focused
17. Full Fitness : Exercise Workout Trainer
18. Word Swag – Cool Fonts
19. SkyView® – Explore the Universe
20. HeartWatch. Heart & Activity
Najbolje besplatne igre za iPhone
1. Fortnite
2. Helix Jump
3. Rise Up
4. PUBG MOBILE
5. Hole.io
6. Love Balls
7. Snake VS Block
8. Rules of Survival
9. ROBLOX
10. Dune!
11. Subway Surfers
12. Episode – Choose Your Story
13. Word Link – Word Puzzle Game
14. Toon Blast
15. Color Road!
16. HQ Trivia
17. Twisty Road!
18. 8 Ball Pool™
19. Kick the Buddy
20. Sniper 3D Assassin: Gun Games
Najbolje igre koje se plaćaju za iPhone
1. Heads Up!
2. Minecraft
3. Plague Inc.
4. Bloons TD 6
5. Pocket Build
6. Bloons TD 5
7. Geometry Dash
8. The Game of Life
9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!
10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
11. Trivia Crack (No Ads)
12. Getting Over It
13. Monument Valley 2
14. Alto’s Odyssey
15. True Skate
16. The Room: Old Sins
17. Terraria
18. Exploding Kittens®
19. Five Nights at Freddy’s
20. The Escapists: Prison Escape
Najbolje besplatne aplikacije za iPad
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
2. Netflix
3. Messenger
4. Facebook
5. Amazon Prime Video
6. Google Chrome
7. Gmail – Email by Google
8. YouTube Kids
9. The Calculator
10. Amazon – Shopping made easy
11. Spotify Music
12. Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies
13. Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share
14. Google Drive
15. Google Maps – Transit & Food
16. Microsoft Word
17. Pandora – Streaming Music
18. Amazon Kindle
19. Colorfy: Coloring Art Games
20. Google
Najbolje aplikacije koje se plaćaju za iPad
1. Procreate
2. Notability
3. GoodNotes 4
4. Toca Life: Pets
5. Duet Display
6. Toca Life: After School
7. XtraMath
8. Toca Hair Salon 3
9. MyScript Nebo
10. Toca Kitchen 2
11. PDF Expert by Readdle
12. Toca Life: Hospital
13. Affinity Photo
14. Toca Life: Office
15. GoodReader
16. Toca Lab: Elements
17. Notes Plus
18. Human Anatomy Atlas 2019
19. Toca Life: City
20. AnyFont
Foto: Thinkstock
Najbolje besplatne igre za iPad
1. Fortnite
2. ROBLOX
3. Kick the Buddy
4. Love Balls
5. Helix Jump
6. Color by Number Coloring Game!
7. Bowmasters – Multiplayer Game
8. Hole.io
9. Rise Up
10. Rules of Survival
11. Subway Surfers
12. Rolling Sky
13. PUBG MOBILE
14. Toon Blast
15. Snake VS Block
16. Granny
17. Piano Tiles 2™
18. slither.io
19. Run Sausage Run!
20. Pixel Art – Color by Number
Najbolje igre koje se plaćaju za iPad
1. Minecraft
2. Geometry Dash
3. The Game of Life
4. The Room: Old Sins
5. Heads Up!
6. Bloons TD 6
7. Goat Simulator
8. Five Nights at Freddy’s
9. LEGO® Jurassic World™
10. Terraria
11. The Escapists: Prison Escape
12. Bloons TD 5 HD
13. Monument Valley 2
14. Plague Inc.
15. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
16. Goat Simulator PAYDAY
17. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
18. Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go!
19. Teen Titans Go! Figure
20. Scribblenauts Unlimited
(b92)