Najbolje aplikacije za iPhone i iPad po izboru Apple

Apple je objavio svoju godišnju listu najboljih besplatnih, kao i aplikacija koje se plaćaju.

Kao i proteklih godina, Apple je odabrao i najbolju aplikaciju i igricu za svaku platformu.

Pogledajte kompletnu listu:

Najbolje besplatne iPhone aplikacije

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

2. Instagram

3. Snapchat

4. Messenger

5. Facebook

6. Bitmoji

7. Netflix

8. Google Maps – Transit & Food

9. Gmail – Email by Google

10. Spotify Music

11. Amazon – Shopping made easy

12. Uber

13. WhatsApp Messenger

14. Pandora – Streaming Music

15. Wish – Shopping Made Fun

16. TikTok – Real Short Videos

17. Cash App

18. Google Photos

19. Google Chrome

20. Twitter

Najbolje aplikacije koje se plaćaju za iPhone

1. Facetune

2. kirakira+

3. Dark Sky Weather

4. HotSchedules

5. PlantSnap Plant Identification

6. AutoSleep Tracker for Watch

7. Sky Guide

8. 1 Second Everyday: Video Diary

9. The Wonder Weeks

10. Afterlight 2

11. My Talking Pet Pro

12. Glitché

13. Scanner Pro

14. TouchRetouch

15. 7 Minute Workout Challenge

16. Forest – Stay focused

17. Full Fitness : Exercise Workout Trainer

18. Word Swag – Cool Fonts

19. SkyView® – Explore the Universe

20. HeartWatch. Heart & Activity

Najbolje besplatne igre za iPhone

1. Fortnite

2. Helix Jump

3. Rise Up

4. PUBG MOBILE

5. Hole.io

6. Love Balls

7. Snake VS Block

8. Rules of Survival

9. ROBLOX

10. Dune!

11. Subway Surfers

12. Episode – Choose Your Story

13. Word Link – Word Puzzle Game

14. Toon Blast

15. Color Road!

16. HQ Trivia

17. Twisty Road!

18. 8 Ball Pool™

19. Kick the Buddy

20. Sniper 3D Assassin: Gun Games

Najbolje igre koje se plaćaju za iPhone

1. Heads Up!

2. Minecraft

3. Plague Inc.

4. Bloons TD 6

5. Pocket Build

6. Bloons TD 5

7. Geometry Dash

8. The Game of Life

9. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!

10. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

11. Trivia Crack (No Ads)

12. Getting Over It

13. Monument Valley 2

14. Alto’s Odyssey

15. True Skate

16. The Room: Old Sins

17. Terraria

18. Exploding Kittens®

19. Five Nights at Freddy’s

20. The Escapists: Prison Escape

Najbolje besplatne aplikacije za iPad

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

2. Netflix

3. Messenger

4. Facebook

5. Amazon Prime Video

6. Google Chrome

7. Gmail – Email by Google

8. YouTube Kids

9. The Calculator

10. Amazon – Shopping made easy

11. Spotify Music

12. Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies

13. Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share

14. Google Drive

15. Google Maps – Transit & Food

16. Microsoft Word

17. Pandora – Streaming Music

18. Amazon Kindle

19. Colorfy: Coloring Art Games

20. Google

Najbolje aplikacije koje se plaćaju za iPad

1. Procreate

2. Notability

3. GoodNotes 4

4. Toca Life: Pets

5. Duet Display

6. Toca Life: After School

7. XtraMath

8. Toca Hair Salon 3

9. MyScript Nebo

10. Toca Kitchen 2

11. PDF Expert by Readdle

12. Toca Life: Hospital

13. Affinity Photo

14. Toca Life: Office

15. GoodReader

16. Toca Lab: Elements

17. Notes Plus

18. Human Anatomy Atlas 2019

19. Toca Life: City

20. AnyFont

Foto: Thinkstock

Najbolje besplatne igre za iPad

1. Fortnite

2. ROBLOX

3. Kick the Buddy

4. Love Balls

5. Helix Jump

6. Color by Number Coloring Game!

7. Bowmasters – Multiplayer Game

8. Hole.io

9. Rise Up

10. Rules of Survival

11. Subway Surfers

12. Rolling Sky

13. PUBG MOBILE

14. Toon Blast

15. Snake VS Block

16. Granny

17. Piano Tiles 2™

18. slither.io

19. Run Sausage Run!

20. Pixel Art – Color by Number

Najbolje igre koje se plaćaju za iPad

1. Minecraft

2. Geometry Dash

3. The Game of Life

4. The Room: Old Sins

5. Heads Up!

6. Bloons TD 6

7. Goat Simulator

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s

9. LEGO® Jurassic World™

10. Terraria

11. The Escapists: Prison Escape

12. Bloons TD 5 HD

13. Monument Valley 2

14. Plague Inc.

15. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

16. Goat Simulator PAYDAY

17. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

18. Teeny Titans – Teen Titans Go!

19. Teen Titans Go! Figure

20. Scribblenauts Unlimited

(b92)