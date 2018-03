Salkić: Komarica se bori za prava svih građana, Dodik ih krši

Komentari: 3

Joe

The Vice President Mr Ramiz Salkic was always against the Serbs. If any one complaints he would just join them to insult the Serbs. This nothing new. Before he starts complaining he should first make Cyrillic language to be recognized in the Federation ,bring back the Serb community back to Sarajevo and other Muslim parts of the Federation and also employ the Serb Community as per the laws of BIH. This does not happen in the Federation. Where are all the Serbs in Sarajevo disappeared? Since he is the puppet of Bakir Izetbegović what can we ms have got their homes back in RS and they live quite comfortably.