Kovačević: Hvala na podršci, verujem u pravdu

Pre svega, zelim da zahvalim svim prijateljima, poznanicima, navijacima...svim ljudima koji su mi uputili podrsku povodom jucerasnjeg dogadjaja kojim smo moja porodica i ja veoma potreseni. Nisam konfliktna licnost, nemam neprijatelje i nikada ih nisam imao, takve stvari me ne interesuju. Uvek sam bio sportista, porodican sam covek, i upravo sport i porodica su jedine dve stvari koje cine moj zivot. Ono sto u ovom trenutku mogu da kazem jeste da verujem u pravdu, a policiji ostavljam da radi svoj posao i imam poverenje u njih da ce istinu i pravdu pronaci. Hvala Bogu, dobro sam. I jos jednom hvala svima koji brinete. First of all, I would like to thank all my friends, fans and all people that cared for me and sent their love during yesterday's awful experience, that shocked me and my family. I am not a conflict related person, I don't have enemies and I never had them, those kind of things don't interest me. I was always an athlete, family person and those two exact things are the only things that made my life. The only thing that I can say right now is that I believe in justice, and I leave it in the hands of the police to do their job and I have the confidence in them that they will find the truth and the motive of this horrible event. Thanks God I am fine. Once again, I want to thank everyone for your concern and nice messages during the past days.

