Zemljotres potresao područje Zagreba

​ZAGREB - Na području Zagreba oko 10.25 časova registrovan je potres jačine 3,7 stepeni po Rihteru, javljam EMSC.

Prema prvim podacima, epicentar je desetak kilometara od Dugog Sela.

Potres se navodno osjetio i na području Siska.

