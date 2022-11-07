Zemljotres potresao područje Zagreba

​ZAGREB - Na području Zagreba oko 10.25 časova registrovan je potres jačine 3,7 stepeni po Rihteru, javljam EMSC.

Prema prvim podacima, epicentar je desetak kilometara od Dugog Sela.

Potres se navodno osjetio i na području Siska.

#Earthquake (#potres) possibly felt 25 sec ago in #Croatia. Felt it? Tell us via: https://t.co/LBaVNdVFgz https://t.co/AXvOM7qtuH https://t.co/wPtMW5w1CT Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/DKom77Zfrp