SNSD Pale: Borenović dezinformiše javnost

Komentari: 3

breakingnews

DrzavniCinovnik Don’t Worry about Slumming You know, it does tend to suck when a mentor starts taking an active disinterest in your little "mahala" in FBiH. Yeah, this meme reflects how anyone tends to feel after finally achieving a certain level of success and security in their career. It takes such a long ass time to get there. Lots of false starts. Lots of failures. Most importantly, lots of mirages — moments where you thought you’d made it, but didn’t. Those moments probably feel the worst. These mother.......f..... are patriotic and independent only with empty words.