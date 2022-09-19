Bajden proglasio kraj pandemije

VAŠINGTON - Predsjednik SAD Džozef Bajden izjavio je da je u toj zemlji pandemija korona virusa okončana.

"Pandemija je gotova", rekao je Bajden, dodajući da u zemlji i dalje ima problema sa kovidom i da se dosta radi na ovom pitanju.

"Ako pogledate okolo, niko ne nosi maske i svi izgledaju prilično dobro", rekao je američki predsjednik za Si-Bi-Es.

The leader of the free world is indulging in magical thinking that you can make something so by saying so in defiance of the facts. There's nearly 3000 Covid deaths a week in the US every 30 seconds (undercounted) but, sure, Biden, tell us about how the pandemic is over. https://t.co/43i0n8I17W