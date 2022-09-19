Svijet

Bajden proglasio kraj pandemije

Bajden proglasio kraj pandemije
Foto: Tanjug/AP/Arhiva | Bajden proglasio kraj pandemije
Nezavisne novine

VAŠINGTON - Predsjednik SAD Džozef Bajden izjavio je da je u toj zemlji pandemija korona virusa okončana.

"Pandemija je gotova", rekao je Bajden, dodajući da u zemlji i dalje ima problema sa kovidom i da se dosta radi na ovom pitanju.

"Ako pogledate okolo, niko ne nosi maske i svi izgledaju prilično dobro", rekao je američki predsjednik za Si-Bi-Es.

