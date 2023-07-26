Gori teretni brod sa 3.000 automobila (FOTO)

ZAPADNO FRIZIJSKA OSTRVA - Jedna osoba je stradala, a nekoliko je povrijeđeno u požaru koji je izbio na teretnom brodu, sjeverno od nizozemskih Zapadno-frizijskih ostrva.

To je saopštila nizozemska obalna straža.

Spašavanje 23 člana posade je u toku.

Teretni brod je prevozio 3.000 automobila iz Njemačke u Egipat.

