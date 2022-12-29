Najmanje šest mrtvih i više od 30 povređenih u požaru na auto-putu (VIDEO)

SEUL - Najmanje šest mrtvih i više od 30 povređenih u požaru na auto-putu u južnokorejskom gradu u blizini Seula.

Najmanje šest osoba poginulo je u četvrtak (29. decembra) u požaru u tunelu brzog puta na auto-cesti u Gvačeonu u Južnoj Koreji, izvijestio je "Yonhap".

At least 6 people reported to have died in expressway tunnel fire in Gwacheon, South Korea. Initial findings showed the fire started after a bus and a truck collided. It quickly spread to the tunnel, causing massive clouds of smoke.pic.twitter.com/Ir1ydXawEz