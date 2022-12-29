Najmanje šest mrtvih i više od 30 povređenih u požaru na auto-putu (VIDEO)

SEUL - Najmanje šest mrtvih i više od 30 povređenih u požaru na auto-putu u južnokorejskom gradu u blizini Seula.
Najmanje šest osoba poginulo je u četvrtak (29. decembra) u požaru u tunelu brzog puta na auto-cesti u Gvačeonu u Južnoj Koreji, izvijestio je "Yonhap".
At least 6 people reported to have died in expressway tunnel fire in Gwacheon, South Korea. Initial findings showed the fire started after a bus and a truck collided. It quickly spread to the tunnel, causing massive clouds of smoke.pic.twitter.com/Ir1ydXawEz— Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) December 29, 2022
Najmanje 37 ljudi je povređeno, izvijestio je ranije "Rojters", prije nego što je broj mrtvih porastao s pet na šest, prenosi "Mother Ship".