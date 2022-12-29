Svijet

Najmanje šest mrtvih i više od 30 povređenih u požaru na auto-putu (VIDEO)

Najmanje šest mrtvih i više od 30 povređenih u požaru na auto-putu (VIDEO)
Foto: Twitter / Printscreen | Najmanje šest mrtvih i više od 30 povređenih u požaru na auto-putu (VIDEO)
Aleksandar Saradžić

SEUL - Najmanje šest mrtvih i više od 30 povređenih u požaru na auto-putu u južnokorejskom gradu u blizini Seula.

Najmanje šest osoba poginulo je u četvrtak (29. decembra) u požaru u tunelu brzog puta na auto-cesti u Gvačeonu u Južnoj Koreji, izvijestio je "Yonhap".

Najmanje 37 ljudi je povređeno, izvijestio je ranije "Rojters", prije nego što je broj mrtvih porastao s pet na šest, prenosi "Mother Ship".

Prigovori i ispravke

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije Nezavisnih novina.

Najčitanije