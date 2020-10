Policija u punoj brzini udarila ženu, prolaznik slučajno snimio udes

Woman hit by NYPD vehicle in the Bronx, hospitalized *News and information use ONLY May be disturbing to some viewers Thanks @seth_tutty9 October 5, 2020 PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — A pedestrian was hit by a marked NYPD police vehicle Monday afternoon, according to officials. It happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Pelham Parkway and Wallace Avenue, authorities said. The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

