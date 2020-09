Poznati Jermeni u svijetu podižu glas

As Armenia and Artsakh defend themselves from the latest full scale aggression by the petro-oligarchic corrupt leadership of Azerbaijan, I thought of the “Artsakh Song” I had written and released in 2016 after that particular aggression by Azerbaijan. Here is the unreleased demo of the song. Our culture has preserved our nation for thousands of years and we will see this latest strife through as well. #artsakhstrong #stopazeriaggression #artsakhisarmenia #stopaliyev

A post shared by Serj Tankian (@serjtankian) on Sep 27, 2020 at 4:17pm PDT