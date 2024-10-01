Prvi snimci velikog napada na Izrael: Lansirano više od 400 balističkih raketa (VIDEO)

Na društvenim mrežama su se pojavili prvi snimci velikog napada na Izrael.
Naime, izraelska vojska saopštila je da je Iran pokrenuo veliki napad i da je lansirao projektile ka Izraelu, prenosi B92.
BREAKING: More footage right now from Iran’s attack on Israel, more than 400 ballistic missiles and drones launched. Israel closed the airspace. Missiles can be clearly seen landing, the israeli air defense systems were rended useless. This is just the first wave. pic.twitter.com/mETAlGywis— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) October 1, 2024
Na društvenim mrežama navodi se da je lansirano više od 400 projektila.
#BREAKING |The image of Iranian ballistic missiles in the skies of Israel.pic.twitter.com/Z2G54e57sN— Boom News (@BoomNews_BN) October 1, 2024
Odmah su uključene sirene, koje možete čuti i na snimcima.
#BREAKING : Tensions Escalate in the Middle East! - Iran Launches Over 100 Ballistic Missiles Towards Israel - A stark escalation in the region as Iran reportedly unleashes a barrage of missiles, marking one of the most significant direct confrontations in recent history.… pic.twitter.com/2ApMYqbM3u— Vaibhav Govil (@iamvaibhavgovil) October 1, 2024
Pratite nas na našoj Facebook i Instagram stranici, kao i na X nalogu.