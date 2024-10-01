Prvi snimci velikog napada na Izrael: Lansirano više od 400 balističkih raketa (VIDEO)

Na društvenim mrežama su se pojavili prvi snimci velikog napada na Izrael.

Naime, izraelska vojska saopštila je da je Iran pokrenuo veliki napad i da je lansirao projektile ka Izraelu, prenosi B92.

BREAKING: More footage right now from Iran’s attack on Israel, more than 400 ballistic missiles and drones launched. Israel closed the airspace. Missiles can be clearly seen landing, the israeli air defense systems were rended useless. This is just the first wave. pic.twitter.com/mETAlGywis