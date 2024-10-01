Svijet

Prvi snimci velikog napada na Izrael: Lansirano više od 400 balističkih raketa (VIDEO)

Prvi snimci velikog napada na Izrael: Lansirano više od 400 balističkih raketa (VIDEO)
Foto: Tanjug/AP/Arhiva | Prvi snimci velikog napada na Izrael: Lansirano više od 400 balističkih raketa (VIDEO)

Na društvenim mrežama su se pojavili prvi snimci velikog napada na Izrael.

Naime, izraelska vojska saopštila je da je Iran pokrenuo veliki napad i da je lansirao projektile ka Izraelu, prenosi B92.

Na društvenim mrežama navodi se da je lansirano više od 400 projektila.

 

Odmah su uključene sirene, koje možete čuti i na snimcima.

 

Pratite nas na našoj Facebook i Instagram stranici, kao i na X nalogu.

Prigovori i ispravke

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije Nezavisnih novina.

Najčitanije