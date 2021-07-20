Arsenal otkazao američku turneju zbog zaraženih virusom korona

Američka turneja Arsenala otkazana je zbog slučajeva korona virusa u klubu, saznaje portal The Athletic.

Prema saznanjima The Athletic, manji broj putnika na ovu turneju je bio pozitivan na testu na korona virus, što je poremetilo pripreme kluba za narednu sezonu.

Tokom američke turneje, Arsenal je trebao igrati na Florida kupu, zajedno sa Inter Milanom, Evertonom i Milonariosom.

EXCL: Arsenal pre-season tour to USA cancelled because of #COVID19 cases in #AFC camp. Small number of positives in travelling party, all asymptomatic. Club working through alternate plans as virus wreaks more havoc ahead of new PL season @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/vUi7ElyuYZ