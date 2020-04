Bivši fudbaler Liverpula pobijedio rak mozga

Yesterday I got THE phone call, the one I’ve been praying for... my brain scan is clear. After 6 months of fear pain rehab surgery and treatment. I’m healthy! It feels unreal! The LGI and St James hospital in Leeds saved my life. They were simply incredible. Thankyou will never be enough!

