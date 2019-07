Mladić iz BiH zaigrao za Nejmarov tim na turniru u Brazilu

It’s time to meet Jr's Global Five, languages and all Take a look behind the scenes with the team and their superstar coach @seanfreestyle #worldfinal2019 #redbullneymarjrsfive #soccer #jrsglobalfive

A post shared by Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five (@redbullneymarjrsfive) on Jul 11, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT