Opljačkan dom Griliša dok je igrao utakmicu

Dom Džeka Griliša bio je na meti lopova dok je fudbaler Mančester sitija u sredu igrao utakmicu Premijer lige protiv Evertona u Liverpulu, preneli su britanski mediji.

Jack Grealish’s house was burgled on Wednesday night when he was playing against Everton. The thieves stole £1 million worth of watches and jewellery. (Source: Telegraph) pic.twitter.com/hmXuFvej6R