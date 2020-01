Real više nije najbogatiji klub na svijetu

Barcelona's footballers do not sparkle quite as they used to. ⁠ ⁠ Granted, they are top of La Liga, just ahead of Real Madrid—their perennial rivals—and may lift a third consecutive Spanish title. ⁠ ⁠ But they have not won the European Champions League since 2015, in which time Real have thrice lifted the trophy.⁠ ⁠ And after months of grumbles and rumours, this week they sacked their coach.⁠ ⁠ But Barcelona have secured a European championship of sorts.⁠ ⁠ Click the link in our bio to read how they managed to haul in more revenue than any other club.

A post shared by The Economist (@theeconomist) on Jan 17, 2020 at 9:02am PST