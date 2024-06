Ševčenko donio dio tribine sa bombardovanog stadiona (FOTO / VIDEO)

​MINHEN - Prije prve utakmice Ukrajine na Evropskom fudbalskom prvenstvu, u Minhenu je izložen komad tribine sa stadiona u Harkovu uništenog bombardovanjem.

Izložbi je prisustvovao predsjednika Ukrajinske fudbaske federacija, Andrij Ševčenko.

Andriy Shevchenko standing in front of poignant display of a stand from a stadium in Ukraine that was destroyed by Russian missiles. His Ukraine team trained there when he was coach “Learning that the stadium was destroyed felt like finding out your home was ruined,” he said. pic.twitter.com/uLOAf6JM3l