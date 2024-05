Šok: Toni Kros ide u penziju

Njemački fudbaler Toni Kros saopštio je da će okončati karijeru na kraju sezone.

Toni Kroos letter to Real Madrid fans: “As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club”. “July 17th, 2014 - the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer - but especially as a person. It was the start of a new… pic.twitter.com/bQPlx6bxFC