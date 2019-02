Đoković najbolji sportista svijeta

"He said I'm done. I'm not playing tennis any more. He lost trust in himself." It was one incredible journey back from that point to reclaiming the number one in the world title. What a 2018 it was for him. The #Laureus19 World Sportsman of the Year is the great @djokernole.

