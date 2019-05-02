Pobjede transrodne žene izazvale kritike

Dizač tegova Meri Gregori, koja je nedavno oborila četiri ženska rekorda, zapravo je muškarac koji će postati transrodna žena, što je izazvalo negodovanje ženske sportske populacije.
Gregori je pobijedio u devet od devet kategorija i proslavio pobjedu na "Instagramu".
"Još sam pod utiskom pobjede... Kao transrodni dizač nisam bila sigurna šta mogu očekivati od ovog susreta, ali su me svi tretirali kao još jednog ženskog takmičara", piše na objavi.
Međutim, "Brajtbart njuz" ističe da ova pobjeda protiv biološki rođenih žena nije prošla bez kritika.
Nekadašnja britanska olimpijska plivačica Šeron Dejvis navodi da Gregori ima "muško tijelo sa muškom fiziologijom", te da mu "žena sa ženskom fiziologijom ne može parirati".
Ona smatra da je učešće Gregorija u takmičenju žena "besmisleno i nepošteno".
Osvajač zlatne medalje u dizanju tegova 2004. godine Keli Holms smatra da je pobjeda Gregorija - "krvava šala".
"Sve ide ka tome da biološke žene bojkotuju određene događaje. Uvedite trans kategoriju ako je potrebno, ili, još bolje - trans igre. Počinjem se brinuti za reakciju publike i zlostavljanje koje će trans zajednica trpjeti od gledalaca", napisala je Holmsova.
I Bet Stelcer, osnivač organizacije "Spasite ženski sport", kritikovala je takvu pobjedu, ali i one koji su dopustili Gregoriju da se takmiči protiv bioloških žena.
"Omogućiti muškarcima koji se identifikuju kao /transrodne/ žene da se takmiče demorališe one koje se bave sportom. To nije pošteno na fizičkoj i emocionalnoj ravni i može biti kraj ženskog sporta", poručila je ona.
What a day, 9 for 9! Masters world squat record, open world bench record, masters world dl record, and masters world total record! Still processing, full meet recap to come a bit later but I do want to thank a few people! - From our initial consultation I told @savvysavit that I wanted to cut to the 82.5kg class, go 9 for 9, and set some records- we did it!!! I don't think she was happy with me cutting but she was there offering her support. When I needed a pick me up or advice she was there! Thank you coach! - A huge thank you to @raw_powerlifting_federation_ , from the bottom of my heart! As a transgender lifter I was unsure what to expect going into this meet and everyone- all the spotters, loaders, referees, staff, meet director, all made me welcome and treated me as just another female lifter- thank you! And thanks to all the fans in the audience who cheered me on and congratulated me! - Thank @rrrrachele for making the trip out to support me today, video my lifts, and cheer me on! - And thank you to all the peeps on Instagram who reached out to offer your support! - Now for and !!! - #transgenderwoman#sharetheplatform#transrightsarehumanrights#lgbtq#bemoreawesome#upliftandliftheavy#morefemalestrength#richmondbalance#liftlunchlearnrva#squat#bench#deadlift