Kinez napravio bistu Đokoviću

Make a sculpture for my idol Novak Djokovic.It's called 《The King》Celebrating your incredible achievement:8 AusOpen Champions、17 Grand Slams、Back to World No.1!“Not too bad”~Hope u like it and Wish u all the good luck

A post shared by 郭龑鹏 (@geoffrey_guo) on Feb 3, 2020 at 9:49pm PST