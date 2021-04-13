Tenis
Pratite nas na Google news

Medvedev zaražen koronom, povukao se s Mastersa u Monte Karlu

Medvedev zaražen koronom, povukao se s Mastersa u Monte Karlu
Foto: Tanjug/AP | Medvedev zaražen koronom, povukao se s Mastersa u Monte Karlu
N.N.

Drugi teniser svijeta Danil Medvedev povukao se s Mastersa u Monte Karlu nakon što je njegov test na korona virus bio pozitivan.

Medvedev je smješten u izolaciju gdje će njegovo stanje pratiti ljekar turnira. Masters u Monte Karlu je počeo u ponedjeljak.

"Fokusiran sam na oporavak i radujem se skorom povratku na tour", poručio je 25-godišnji Rus, prnosi B92.

On je u ponedjeljak odradio trening s trećim teniserom svijeta Rafaelom Nadalom, koji je Mastars u Monte Karlu osvojio 11 puta. Turni se igra od 12. do 18. aprila.

 

Prigovori i ispravke

Izneseni komentari su privatna mišljenja autora i ne odražavaju stavove redakcije Nezavisnih novina.

Najčitanije