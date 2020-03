"Novak stvara pozitivne promjene u svijetu"

#Repost @grahambensinger • • • • • • Belgrade, Serbia Fun few days in Serbia w/ Novak Djokovic, his beautiful wife Jelena & his fantastic family/team. In addition to Novak being on pace to be tennis’ best ever, they’re creating positive change in this world. So grateful to travel to their hometown to get a glimpse into their life.

A post shared by Novak Djokovic Fan Club (@novakfanclub) on Mar 5, 2020 at 8:53am PST